8 April 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mutyambai Sworn-in as Police Inspector General, Sets Out Priorities

Photo: Capital FM
Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai (centre).
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has assumed office with a promise to revolutionise services during his four years at the helm of the National Police Service.

He has vowed to face the perennial security challenges facing the country head-on.

His priority, he says, will be to eliminate the threat of terrorism, sustain the heightened war on economic crimes and cattle rustling.

IG Mutyambai says he intends to implement this through team work, more so among security agencies.

While he has committed to protect the rights of police officers, he has warned those hell bent to cause mayhem by misusing their power and more so when they execute suspects of crime.

IG Mutyambai assumes office when a series of reforms are ongoing, but he says he is equal to the challenge and will expedite their implementation.

