Kenya: Mombasa Teams Win Chapa Dimba Coast Titles

Mombasa — Shimanzi Youth and Changamwe Girls were crowned champions of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Coast region after the Mombasa teams won the boys' and girls' finals respectively at the Bomu Grounds on Sunday night.

Crowd favorites Shimanzi Youth triumphed after putting up a skillful perfomance against Malindi's Maweni United, crushing them 2-0 at a packed stadium.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Cedrick Asmani netted the first goal for Shimanzi in the 35th minute, handing the home side a comfortable lead.

Safari Juma then secured the title with a 45th minute goal, but they had to live the rest of the match cautious after Dennis Okaro grabbed one back for Maweni after 74 minutes.

"We are very happy to have won the title this round. We lost it last season, but today is our happy day. The boys have been training so hard focusing on the top spot. We are not stopping at this because our eyes are set in the national finals," said Christine Nanjala, Coach Shimanzi Youth.

Changamwe meanwhile clinched the top spot in the girls' category after beating Malindi's Solwogidi 1-0l, thanks to Issa Hadwa last minute header.

"It was a challenge to play on the turf under floodlights because it was our first time ever to play under such conditions. Our win today is a great motivation to the team and we are determined to excel in the national finals," said Joyce Hamisi, top scorer, Changamwe Ladies.

The winners each received a cash reward of Sh200,000 and have booked spots in the National finals set for June this year.

Already, Kajiado's Al Ahly and Kitale Queens from Rift Valley, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary's Ndovea from Eastern have booked their tickets for the national finals as well.

This year, an all-star team will be selected to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides. The competition now moves to Thika for the Central regional finals set for 13th and 14th of April.

Awards

MVPs; Ashanti Shanzera - Solwogidi (Girls), Cedrick Asmani - Shimanzi Youth (Boys)

Golden Boot; Ngao Evans - Maweni United (3 goals), Hamisi Joyce - Changamwe Ladies (3 goals)

Golden Glove; Iswalehe Chuo - Shimanzi Youth, Micky Khode - Solwogidi