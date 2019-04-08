Kenya: Several Admitted in Hospital After Drinking Milk From Anthrax-Infected Cow

More than 22 people from Tegat Village in Molo have been admitted in hospital in Elburgon after consuming milk from a cow suspected to have been infected with anthrax.

According to Elburgon assistant commissioner, Naftali Korir, at least 18 of these victims were treated at Nyayo Hospital in Elburgon and later discharged.

At the same time, Mr Korir has cautioned area residents against eating meat or drinking milk from animals which have not been inspected by health officers.

ANTHRAX CASES

Nakuru County minister in charge of Agriculture Dr Immaculate Njuthe Maina has confirmed that at least one case of anthrax was reported in Elburgon.

On January 1, 2019, three people were admitted at Chuka County Referral Hospital in Tharaka-Nithi County in serious condition, after feasting on meat from a cow suspected to have been infected with anthrax.