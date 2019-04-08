Kenya: 55 Outstanding Kenyans in Chinese Firms Headed to China for Visit

Nairobi — The first batch of the 55 outstanding Kenyan employees working in Chinese companies has left the country for China for an eight-day visit.

The second batch will depart on the 15 of April, and they are expected to visit Beijing and Shanghai in trips organised by the Kenya China Economic and Trade Association.

Speaking at the flag off event on Monday, China's Commercial Counsellor Guo Ce congratulated the employees and thanked them for their hard work and longstanding loyal support.

"The outstanding employees travelling to China represent some of the best Chinese companies here. The representatives will travel to the two mega cities in China that is Shanghai the largest city and Beijing the capital of China. I believe after this trip you will have a deeper understanding of China and Chinese culture which will help you more in your future work with Chinese companies," he said.

The employees were selected last December during the marking of the 55th anniversary of Kenya-China diplomatic relations from over 20 Chinese companies and will enjoy a fully sponsored trip to China for their performance within their organisations.

The employees come from across the country representing various counties including Kisii, Siaya, Nairobi, Kilifi, Busia, Taita Taveta, Machakos, Kitui and Meru.

The Chair of the Kenya China Economic Trade Association (KCETA) Li Changgui said they are committed to strengthening the Kenya-China economic and trade cooperation.

"With the continuous improvement of the friendly relationship between China and Kenya over the years, Kenyan and Chinese employees in Chinese enterprises have made a series of impressive achievements which have improved the living conditions of local residents and promoted the rapid economic development of Kenya and surrounding areas," said Li.

The Kenya China Economic and Trade Association was founded back in 2001, and has 97 member enterprises whose businesses cover various areas, such as transportation infrastructure, power and energy, telecommunication, vehicle manufacture, real estate, financial service and trade service.

Stephen Senge, a native of Kitui County and currently working for China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) said he was very happy to represent his peers in China.

"I have been working in CRBC as a site technical manager and never thought I would be selected. I would say that my devotion is recognised in the company and I am very happy that I have contributed to Kenya's largest infrastructure ever, the Standard Gauge Railway," said Syengo.

Apart from visiting some tourist hotspots, they will also visit some major Chinese companies including China Road and Bridge Corporation and Huawei Technologies, who represent China's strength in manufacturing and technology.