Somalia: A Parliamentary Summit Opens in Garowe

Federal and regional Parliament speakers will today attend the fifth parliamentary summit in the administrative capital of Puntland, Garowe. A delegation led by Somali first deputy speaker, Abdalla Awad has arrived in the town to participate in the meeting which will kick off on Monday.

Other parliament leaders from the regional states have also been trooping into the town since last week. The speakers from Jubbaland, Southwest, Hirshabelle and regional are present in the town.

According to the organizers, the conference which focuses on enhancing the cooperation between the federal and regional parliaments will run for three days.

The conference which takes places annually is hosted by different regional states.

The last summit was held last year in Mogadishu.