Somalia: New Kenyan Police Chief Pledges to Focus On Fighting Terrorism

The new Inspector-General (IG) of Kenyan Police, Hillary Mutyambai has taken over office following his swearing-in at the Supreme Court in Kenyan capital, Nairobi on Monday.

The former intelligence officers pledged to focus on fighting terrorism and cattle rustling, which constitute a significant security threat facing the country.

Mutyambai said the police will also play their role in the ongoing war against corruption.

"I will equally work towards the completion of the digitization of police services," said the new IG, indicating digitization started by President Uhuru Kenyatta during Joseph Boinnet's tenure will continue.

The new police boss said he will stand by police officers who firmly and fairly discharge their duties.

The police service has been under scrutiny over claims of using excessive force on demonstrators and engaging in extrajudicial killings.

Kenya has faced a wave of terror attacks from the armed group al-Shabaab in retaliation for the presence of Kenyan Defense Forces in southern Somalia since 2011.

The group claimed responsibility for the attack that killed more than 20 people in the DusitD2 hotel in Nairobi in January.