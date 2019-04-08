Uganda: KCCA Fans to Buy Match Tickets Using MTN Momopay

MTN Uganda has entered into a partnership with Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) to use MoMoPay as a medium of purchase for match tickets, club merchandise and other services.

KCCA FC fans and general public can now pay for club merchandise and services at no extra cost, using MoMoPay. MTN recently launched MoMoPay, a cashless payment system whereby customers can pay for their goods and services at a MoMoPay agent, directly from their mobile money accounts.

Part of MTN's partnership with KCCA FC is premised on the launch and promotion of MoMoPay as a medium through which fans can purchase tickets in advance to the club's matches in the comfort of their various locations.

Speaking at partnership launch at the KCCA grounds in Lugogo, Val Oketcho the MTN corporate communications manager said that in addition to tickets, club fans and the general public can pay for KCCA FC services, goods and merchandise such as T-shirts and caps among others, using MoMoPay.

"More people today are embracing cashless payments, we are committed to simplifying financial transactions by enabling people to transact from wherever they are, at their convenience and that is what MoMo pay is all about," he said.

Oketcho noted that apart from having no service charge, MoMo Pay saves time as people can make payments at the touch of a button from their mobile phones.

Aggrey Ashaba, KCCA FC club chairman, welcomed the initiative: MoMo pay will make it easy for our club fans and the general public to buy match tickets at their convenience. In MTN Uganda, we have a reliable, innovative and technology driven partner for our football club," Ashaba said.