Uganda: I'm Not in Critical Condition - Kadaga

The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has disputed reports that she is critical condition and has been flown from Kenya to Spain for further treatment after her condition worsened. Kadaga who has been admitted to the Aga Khan hospital in Kenya for about two weeks says she is feeling much better and is optimistic that she will be discharged soon.

Kadaga fell sick in on March 21 and was first hospitalized at Nakasero hospital in Kampala over fatigue-related illness following her return from trips in New York, USA and Rabat, Morocco. She was flown to Aga Khan hospital two days later.

A statement from the Office of the Speaker of Parliament then indicated that Kadaga became ill as a result of a hectic work schedule, fatigue and jet lag.

In a recorded audio message circulated by the speaker's principle press secretary Sam Obbo on Sunday, Kadaga appreciates the efforts of both the Ugandan and Kenyan doctors and says that she now feels better.

In the audio message, Kadaga thanked President Yoweri Museveni for taking time off his very busy schedule to visit her at Nakasero and Aga Khan hospitals.

She also extended gratitude to First Lady Janet Museveni; the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope; the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II; and the Queen of Buganda, Sylvia Nagginda and religious leaders among others for their support and prayers.

Kadaga also urged the media to report only facts on matters of public concern and hold onto the highest journalistic standards.

"I also urge the media and the public to always seek information from official channels, and to desist from reporting biased and false information."