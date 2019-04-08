South Africa: #AlexTotalShutdown Protest in Sandton

Marching Alexandra township residents have arrived at the City of Johannesburg Region 6 Municipal Offices in Sandton.

Undeterred by the morning rain, the protesting residents -- under the #AlexTotalShutdown movement -- arrived at the offices on Daisy and Grayston Drive just before midday.

The residents have taken to the streets, accusing the City of Johannesburg of failing to stop the mushrooming of illegal structures in the township. Residents say they are tired of lawlessness, poor service delivery and the deteriorating state of the township.

From last week, the residents have been barricading most of the entrances to the township with burning tyres and rocks.

Today's march in Sandton is monitored by law enforcement agencies - who have confirmed that the situation is still calm and incident free.

The City has called on residents to not to allow legitimate matters to be used as an opportunity for criminality.