Sudan: Haroun Lauds Level of Relations Between Sudan and China

Khartoum — The Acting Chairman of the National Congress Party(NCP), Ahmed Haroun has commended level of progressing and strategic relations between Sudan and China and between NCP and China Communist party.

Receiving Ambassador of China to Sudan at the NCP Head Office in Khartoum Monday and in presence of Deputy Chairperson of External Relations Sector , Samia Sidahmed, Haroun affirmed NCP keenness to maintain security and stability in the country , and fostering cooperation with the ruling party in China to serve interest of the two friendly peoples.

Deputy Head of External Relations Sector , Samia Sidahmed said in press statements after the meeting that the NCP Acting Chairman indicated to Chinese role in achievement of stability in Sudan and appreciation to concern of the Chinese ambassador and communist party with situations in Sudan.

She added that Haroun underlined keenness to press ahead with efforts to strengthen ties of cooperation between the two countries and parties.

The Chinese ambassador , for his part described as successful his meeting with Haroun and that the meeting tackled different issues of common interest.