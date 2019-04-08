Mozambique: Almost 600,000 Vaccinated Against Cholera

Photo: Josh Estey/CARE

Praia Nova Village was one of the most affected neighborhoods in Beira.

Maputo — The vaccination campaign against cholera in the central Mozambican province of Sofala has reached almost 70 per cent of its target of 884,000.

According to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry, as of Sunday morning, 593,019 people over the age of one had been vaccinated. The majority of these (348,872) were in the city of Beira.

In Nhamatanda district 102,354 people were vaccinated, in Dondo 109,686, and in Buzi 32,107. The campaign began on Wednesday in Beira, and on Thursday in the other three districts. The campaign is planned to last for a week.

The number of cholera cases, between 27 March and Sunday morning, was 3,161. The great majority of these cases - 2,434 - were diagnosed in Beira. There were 346 cases in Nhamatanda, 315 in Dondo and 66 in Buzi. The death toll from the outbreak is just six so far - three in Beira, two in Dondo and one in Nhamatanda.

Most of the cholera patients were treated quickly and sent home. As of Sunday morning, there were only 91 people still in the cholera treatment units.

From the same Sofala districts, the health ministry reported 178 diagnosed cases of malaria in the 24 hours from 07.00 on Saturday to 07.00 on Sunday, 478 cases of fever, and 46 cases of diarrhoeal diseases other than cholera. None of these patients died.