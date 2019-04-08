8 April 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa, Biti, Komichi Take Lead in Congress Nominations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
MDC-Alliance officials Tendai Biti and Morgan Komichi (file photo).
By Costa Nkomo

Opposition MDC President Nelson Chamisa's bid to retain party presidency at the forthcoming congress has started on a high note with Matebeleland South province yesterday becoming the second province to nominate the 41-year-old former Kuwadzana East legislator.

Chamisa's close allies Vice President Morgen Komichi, Professor Welshman Ncube and party deputy chairperson Tendai Biti were also nominated to for the vice presidency.

Embattled party Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora was nominated to retain his post, deputized by Mbizo legislator, Settlement Chikwinya.

Bulawayo heavy weight and party chairperson Thabitha Khumalo was also retained with outgoing Youth Assembly chairperson Happymore Chidziva nominated to for the deputy chairperson post.

Mkoba legislator Amos Chibaya, party spokesperson Jacob Mafume were also nominated to retain their respective posts.

The Matebeleland South province nominations come after the party's United States of America (USA) chapter nominated Chamisa for party presidency while omitting Biti and Mwonzora.

Zimbabwe

Govt Starts on Register of White Former Farmers for Compensation

GOVERNMENT has started identifying and registering white former commercial farm owners who lost land during the… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.