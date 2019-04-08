Nigeria: SWAN Hails Patrons On Electoral Successes

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Honour Sirawoo has hailed the association's patrons, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Senator-elect, Ifeanyi Ubah on their electoral successes during the just concluded general elections in the country.

While Wike was returned as Governor-elect for a second term, Ifeanyi Ubah got elected to represent Anambra South in the Senate.

Sirawoo stated that the confidence reposed in them by their respective electorates is a demonstration of faith and believe in their abilities to champion worthy causes.

"Governor Wike and Senator-elect Ifeanyi Ubah have been strong pillars of sports development in Nigeria in recent years and we are sure that they will continue to speak and support sports development.

The leader of sports journalists in Nigeria, who just returned to the country after attending the 6th AIPS African Congress in Accra, Ghana, where Governor Wike's victory was celebrated by sportswriters in Africa said "We are proud of our patrons and what they have achieved, especially in the promotion and administration of sports in Nigeria".

The SWAN boss also commended other patrons who participated in the elections and didn't make it, for their support and assured that the association will continue to look up to them for guidance and direction.