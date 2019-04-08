South Africa: Pandor Announces Plan to Build Mitchell's Plain TVET College

Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor has unveiled the department's plan to build a new False Bay TVET college campus, in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town.

Pandor made the announcement at a Youth Summit held over the weekend at Beacon Hill High School.

Held under the theme 'Youth & Women Job Creation and Skills Development Opportunities', the summit follows a series of meetings held by Pandor with various youth structures and organisations, including NGOs, regarding challenges faced by the youth of Mitchell's Plain.

The R380 million state-of-the-art campus will offer a host of interesting and relevant programmes to young people, directly linked to the economic drivers of the Mitchell's Plain industrial area, and the country. These include a range of qualifications that will prepare young people for the demands of employment and equip them to be self-employed.

"The range is impressive and includes electronics, electrical engineering, PV installer and spray painting, civil engineering and construction subjects, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Early Childhood Development, Tourism, Retail and will add to these as demands are identified," Pandor said.

Pandor said the construction of a new campus will start as soon as the department reaches an agreement with the City of Cape Town, regarding a piece of land where the new campus will be built.

The campus will be an addition to four Falsebay TVET College campuses, namely Khayelitsha; Swartklip; Westlake and Distant Learning Campuses. The building is expected to be completed in two years.