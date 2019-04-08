South Africa: Minister Gugile Nkwinti On Process to Stop Pollution in the Vaal River

press release

Water and Sanitation Minister, Mr Gugile Nkwinti today announced that an Implementation Protocol was signed on 29 March 2019 by his Department, COGTA in Gauteng, Emfuleni Local Municipality, South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) and the East Rand Water Care Company (ERWAT).

"In terms of the Implementation Protocol, my Department appointed ERWAT, which is an entity of the Ekurhuleni Metro, as the implementing agent. As a wastewater specialist company, ERWAT will ensure that all wastewater treatment infrastructure is resuscitated to an operational state and that pollution in the Vaal River is stopped," Minister Nkwinti said.

Addressing approximately 2 000 community members at Saul Tsotetsi Sports Centre in Sebokeng, Minister Nkwinti indicated that R341 million has been allocated for the project, whereby 250 youth and community members will be trained on plumbing, carpentry, brick-laying, paving and agriculture.

"SANDF will also train 2000 youth and community members to guard 44 pump stations until the completion of the project, that is projected for March 2020," he said.

Minister Nkwinti informed that Module 6 of the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment Works, a regional bulk sanitation infrastructure that is under construction and projected to be completed by the end of May 2019. 120 000 households in the southern part of Gauteng will benefit from Module 6. Module 7 of the project is expected to start by July 2019.

The new empowerment model will be implemented for Module 7, where the Construction Unit of the Department of Water and Sanitation will have a 51% stake of the project. 30% of the project allocation will see local community beneficiation, local procurement and local job creation, while 19% of the project allocation will go towards strategic partners.

Minister Nkwinti also announced the establishment of the Vaal Catchment Management Agency in a bid to protect water resources in the area. He said the work of the Agency will include river monitoring, reporting on pollution incidents and dealing with polluters. He added that the Agency is expected to also raise awareness and educate citizens on protection of the water resources and environment, local planning with citizens as well as manage the processing of water use licenses.

"The Vaal River Catchment Management Agency will ensure that water is protected, used, developed, conserved, managed and controlled in a sustainable and equitable manner", he emphasised.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation