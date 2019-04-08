South Africa: Man Arrested for Murder, Rape of Elim Girl Drops Bail Bid

An Elim man accused of the rape and murder of little Delvina Europa, found dead two days after she went missing in March, abandoned his bail application in the Bredasdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the 34-year-old suspect would remain behind bars. The matter was postponed to May 6 for further investigation.

A number of people protested outside the court, demanding that the suspect not be released on bail.

The man is accused of strangling the 6-year-old on March 24. Her body was found on March 26 in bushes in the town, situated between Gansbaai and Bredasdorp.

Elim reeling

The suspect, who may not be named as he has not yet pleaded to the rape charge, was arrested on the same day.

A letter submitted by the Elim Community Police Forum in opposition of the suspect's release, states that locals were in mourning, as such a crime had never been committed there before.

In the letter it was also stated that there were fears for the suspect's safety.

Ntabazalila said two petitions had been submitted opposing the man's release.

Source: News24