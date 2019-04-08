Tanzania: Optimism High As National Skills Councils Take Shape

THE government has said that it values private sector stakeholders' efforts and contribution in promoting skills development in the country in order to achieve the envisaged middle economy in 2025.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Dr Leonard Akwilapo said in Dar es Salaam over the weekend that the government would continue cooperating with the private sector by smoothening business environment, formulating favourable policies and promoting skills development strategy and attracting both, local and foreign investments.

"In order to minimise and eventually eliminate skills gap in the country, the government mostly relies upon private sector in skills development programmes like apprenticeship, internships and recognises skills gained outside formal education," he said in a speech read on his behalf by the Director General of Tanzania Education Authority (TEA), Ms Bahati Geuzye at stakeholders' Capacity Building workshop on National skills development strategy organised by Tanzania Private Sector Foundation.

He revealed that six priority sectors in the National Skills Development Strategy - Agriculture, ICTs, Energy, Construction, Transportation and tourism - needed specialised skilled labour supply.

He said the government had bestowed Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) to establish, coordinate, and supervise National skills Councils (NSC) in each of the selected six priority sectors.

TPSF's Executive Director Godfrey Simbeye said that the programme was of unique importance to the private sector in the country and that TPSF would implement it efficiently for the broad interests of employers and Tanzanians at large.

"This project has come at the right time for employers who had to opt for expensive options of seeking expensive skilled labour force abroad or digging deep their pockets to conducting in-house training for their employees, the NSC project will be ready for launching by the next month." The TPSF boss pointed out.

Mr Simbeye said that the NSC once completed would offer a platform for emulating among East African member states as Tanzania will be the first country to launch it within the region.