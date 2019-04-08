Tanzania: Simba - Away Goal Will Help Us

SIMBA SC Head Coach Patrick Aussems said his side will be more efficient on target during the return leg of the CAF Champions League match against TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

Simba missed the opportunity to kill the game at home after being held to a goalless draw over the weekend at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam hence making the reverse tie tricky for both teams.

Skipper John Bocco and Meddie Kagere, both had precious opportunities to snatch the eagerly awaited victory, with the former missing the penalty while the latter hit the post in another crucial attempt during the tense match.

With the results, a draw of any number of goals will see Simba progressing into the semifinals of the competition courtesy of away goal rule and practically, the outcome is of advantage to Simba.

However, the Msimbazi street side maintained their unbeaten home run at the 60,000 capacity stadium in all competitions and it was Simba's first draw during their CAF CL campaign.

Aussems was forced to make early substitution after central defender Pascal Wawa picked an injury following collision with TP Mazembe player and his post was taken by Ugandan defender Jjuuko Murshid who executed well his tasks.

At a press briefing, Aussems said all is not lost and that they will be more efficient during the last leg in order to win a ticket of stepping into the last four.

"As you saw, we missed a couple of scoring chances in both halves of the game hitting the post and missing the penalty.

"We gave them trouble and by doing that, we have shown that we can compete with any team in Africa bearing in mind that TP Mazembe is one of the biggest club's in the continent," he said.

He also reiterated that he was completely satisfied with the general performance of his charges, hoping to stage similar impact in DR Congo on Saturday.

"We had a high profile encounter probably the best CAF CL match we have had so far in the campaign and this is very promising," the Belgian coach said.

Commenting on the refereeing, Aussems said he was a bit worried in the first half since the referee was making some questionable decisions. "

In football, players, coaches and referees all make mistakes but we did not focus much on that since our priority was to come up with winning formula," said him.

On his part, TP Mazembe coach Mihayo Kazembe said they will make sure to use home ground advantage to go through into the semis.

"It was a tough game for both teams. We had our chances just like them but neither of us used the minimal opportunities created," Kazembe said.

He further pointed out that back in Lubumbashi, they will need to play with cautious to avoid conceding goals early. "Both of us have chances ahead of the reverse clash," said the former TP Mazembe player.

Meanwhile, Simba defender Pascal Wawa has said his condition is improving and hopes to return back into the action in DR Congo.

"I felt much pain after the collision such that I could not continue to be on the field but now, I am feeling a bit fine and looking forward to the return leg match," said Wawa.