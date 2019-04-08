Tanzania: Azam Draw With Mbao Boosts Yanga Title Race

AZAM FC's barren draw with Mbao FC in Mwanza yesterday has benefited from Young Africans ahead of their match against African Lyon at CCM Kirumba stadium today.

Azam, the closest challengers of Yanga's title race, squandered two points following the draw with Mbao as they reaped 63 points while Yanga who play African Lyon are still ahead of them with 68 points.

With five-point gap after the draw, Azam FC could have reduced the gap to three points if the won yesterday.

Do Yanga win today they will reap 71 points that would make them ahead by eight points Yanga return to Mainland Premier League action this afternoon when they host African Lyon at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The Jangwani Street side will be eager to regain momentum in the unfolding league after failing to pocket possible six points from their past two clashes, which has seen them obtaining one point from the double meetings.

It all started with a 1-0 defeat from Lipuli FC at Samora Stadium in Iringa before fighting hard to salvage a point against Ndanda FC at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara.

The slump against Lipuli was Yanga's third of the season after going down with the same score line against Stand United and defending champions Simba SC.

Following the hard earned 1-1 draw, the pressure on Yanga has drastically increased as far as the race towards winning the championship at the end of the campaign is concerned.

Immediately after the game, Yanga Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera said they had to blame themselves for failing to use the minimal scoring chances created during the high tense match.

"To say the truth, according to the nature of this game, we have no other option but to blame ourselves since we failed to make good use of the scarce opportunities we made.

This was partly contributed to the poor nature of the pitch," Zahera said. The DR Congo bought midfielder Papy Tshishimbi saved his side from conceding fourth consecutive league defeat thanks to his 61st minute header which cancelled out Vitalisy Mayanga's 20th minute opener.

However, Zahera charges made it into the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) semifinals after a 4-3 postmatch penalty victory over determined Alliance FC in Mwanza recently.

The results saw them booking another complicated ASFC tie against Lipuli FC to be staged at Samora Stadium in Iringa with both teams aiming to cruise into the finals. The other fixture of the competition's last four will see Azam taking on KMC.