Tanzania: Work Hard, JPM Tells Appointees

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday reminded all his appointees to perform their duties, saying there is no room to relax during his reign.

He particularly told ministers, regional commissioners (RCs) and district commissioners (DCs) to diligently serve Tanzanians.

Addressing a public rally in Ruvuma region's Mbinga District, during his official tour of the Southern regions, President Magufuli said: "Being appointed as minister in my tenure is a mere distress and that is why I have been advising my appointees against celebrating the appointment because- you never know... but, I appreciate that majority of my appointees haven't let me down, they really work," he said.

Dr Magufuli said his government has been doing all the possibilities to effectively serve Tanzanians, recalling the removal of ghost workers, students and unqualified workers from the government payroll.

The removal, he said, has created 52,000 job opportunities for qualified Tanzanians. He said the health sector has been greatly improved, with over 352 health centres already inaugurated and some 67 district hospitals under construction.

The government had in the current fiscal year allocated over 270bn/- for medicines. Regarding electricity, he said: "Ruvuma residents are now connected to the national grid, meaning that the available power here exceeds the demand.Previously, energy was available through generators, which were costing the government 9.8bn/- annually for fuel purchase."

He said upon completion of the ambitious Stiegler's Gorge power project, the county will have enough power, leading to reduction in power tariff from the current 11 US dollar cents per unit.

Availability of sufficient and reliable power will also trigger establishment of industries, which will create jobs for Tanzanians, among other benefits, said the president.

He told Mbinga residents that there is remarkable improvement on various infrastructures, including Mtwara to Mbamba Bay road whose foundation stone he laid yesterday.

The president said the contractor had assured him that the 67-kilometre road project will be completed at the tarmac level before its time frame in 2021, saying funds were available for the wok and there is no reason for delay.

Some 5bn/- has already been paid to the contractor working on the expansion of Songea airport, the move that aims at attracting crop buyers from various angles of the world, said the president.

Dr Magufuli encouraged Mbinga residents to work hard on the farms, saying there are plans to supply maize to needy countries, including Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique and South Sudan.

The new markets will stimulate competitions and allow farmers to sell their produce at favourable prices.

The Head of State reiterated his directive against subjecting peasants with less than a tone of farm produce to crop levies, warning: "I have been told that there are some public servants ignoring this order, but my directive is-don't pay."

At the same time, the President directed all security organs, district and regional administration as well as agriculture minister to partner in apprehending and taking legal measures against all people behind the collapse of Mbinga Community Bank.

Mbinga Urban Member of Parliament Sixtus Mapunda asked President Magufuli to form the committee to investigate the cooperative unions operations, saying some have been underpaying farmers, especially coffee producers.

Commenting on measures that have been taken to ensure that the coffee crop gets reliable markets, the Minister for Agriculture, Mr Japhet Hasunga said that all auctioning activities will be conducted in the area, as per Mbinga farmers' request.