Tanzania: MPs Resume Debate On Premier's Budget

MEMBERS of Parliament (MPs) resume the budget session here today after a weekend recess, with debate on the budget proposals by the Prime Minister's Office for the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who last Thursday asked the house to approve 148.9bn/- for his office, with 86.3bn/- for recurrent and 62.6bn/- for development expenditure, is expected to wind up the debate tomorrow.

Ministers of State Regional Administration and Local Government; and Public Service and Governance Selemani Jafo and George Mkuchika, respectively, are expected to present their respective budget estimates for the President's Office on Wednesday.

MPs, according to the time table, will debate the estimates for four days until Monday next week, when the ministers will wind up, paving ways for the Vice-President's Office, Union Affairs and Environments, to table its budget on Tuesday.

The time table further shows that the national budget will be unveiled in the house on June 13, 2019 by the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Philipo Mpango.

Dr Mpango has already stated that the government expects to spend 33.1 tri/- in the 2019/2020 fiscal year up from 32.5tri/- in the current financial year, an increase of 600bn/- (1.9 per cent).

The money is expected to be collected from tax and non-tax sources of revenue, Local Government Authorities (LGAs) own sources, aid and grants from development partners as well as local and external concessional and non-concessional loans.

Dr Mpango said that in the next financial year, the government plans to spend 20.9 tri/- in the recurrent expenditure, which will include financing of this year's civic polls and preparations for next year's general elections.

Development expenditure for the 2019/2020 period is projected at 12.2tri/-, with 9.7tri/- sourced from internal revenue collection and 2.5tri/- expected from external revenue sources.

The minister, presenting the National Development Plan and budget ceiling for 2019/2020, told the National Assembly here last month that the focus of the next budget will remain on building an industrial economy that will stimulate employment and ensure social welfare.