Tanzania: All Preps for JPM's Njombe Tour Ready

ALL roads lead to Njombe Region tomorrow as President John Magufuli is expected to arrive in the region for a three-day official tour. During the tour, the Head of State is expected to launch big projects worth more than 480bn/-.

On Thursday, President Magufuli said in Mtwara that the government was determined to improve economic vibrancy in southern Tanzania by constructing key infrastructure.

Preparations for receiving the Head of State in Njombe are all in place and the schedule for the tour has already been released. President Magufuli is expected to engage in various activities while in the region.

The activities include the opening of industries, roads as well as meeting wananchi in various parts of the region. The Head of State is visiting Njombe a few months after the region recorded brutal killings of children.

However, the government through its security organs contained the situation.

Some suspects were arrested and arraigned. Speaking to journalists, the Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Christopher ole Sendeka, said all was set for receiving the Head of State in the region.

He said President Magufuli will be received at the border of Njombe Region and Ruvuma, and would thereafter proceed to launch Unilever Tea Tanzania Limited (UTT), which is owned by Unilever Plc of UK and Unilever NV of Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The investors have pumped in a total of 18bn/- in setting up a state-of-theart tea processing factory at Njombe. According to Mr Sendeka, the Head of State will speak to wananchi in the area and later proceed to Njombe State Lodge.

"President Magufuli will be received by hundreds of wananchi along the roads in Njombe town as he will be heading to the State lodge," he noted.

He said on Day Two, President Magufuli will set a foundation stone for Njombe regional hospital. He said the Out Patient Department building has been completed by 95 percent.

He will also set a foundation stone for the construction of the road that connect Njombe town and Makete district. He said the activity will take place at Ramadhani Primary School.

"After setting the foundation stone, the Head of State will have an opportunity to address wananchi at the area," he said. On Day Three, the Head of State will launch the Mafinga, Nyigo-Igawa roads that connect Iringa, Njombe and Mbeya regions.

Nyigo- Igawa and Njombe- Makete roads are among roads that are being constructed in the area. Njombe Region was established in March 2012, from the Iringa Region as an independent region.

The region is among the upcoming tourism attractive area, ideal for domestic and international visits in the southern highlands of Tanzania. The region's main economic activities include cultivation of food crops.

Njombe is one of the largest producers of Irish potatoes, maize and partly beans. As for cash crops, timber and electric poles are produced in large quantities.