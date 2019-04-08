Tanzania: Magufuli Describes Karume As Patriotic, Exemplary Leader

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday showered praises on Zanzibar's founding President Abeid Amani Karume, crediting him with the strong unity foundations in the isles.

Addressing a public rally in Mbinga District, Ruvuma region, President Magufuli described the late Karume (pictured) who was assassinated 47 years ago as patriotic and exemplary leader, with unique legacy left behind him.

He challenged Tanzanians to respect the work done for the country by the late Father of the Nation Mwalimu Nyerere and his Zanzibar counterpart, the late Karume.

Meanwhile, Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein and the Union vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday led Tanzanians to remember the late Karume.

Foreign and East Africa Cooperation Minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, the Minister of State, Union Affairs, Mr Januari Makamba and Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally were among high dignitaries who attended the special prayers.

The Khatma-special prayers for the deceased-at the CCM main office, Kisiwandui Street where Karume was buried, was also attended by local residents, retired leaders, wives of leaders, ministers, defence and security officers from both sides of the union.

The special prayers were followed by wreath placing on the late Karume's grave in recognition of his efforts to extricate Zanzibar from the hands of colonialists.

Dr Shein (pictured), Ms Samia, head of consul Generals of foreign embassies here, representative of the defence forces and representative of Karume family, each, placed the wreath.

The late Karume was Zanzibar's president from 1964 after the revolution to April 7, 1972 when he was gunned down by the assassin identified as his bodyguard.

Speaking at Karume's graveyard, religious clerics from Islam and Christian churches said that Karume's conduct of uniting people should be inherited by the current leaders.

"There is a lot to learn from the late Karume, love to the people and unity is among things that we should emulate from the first President," the clerics said before ending the annual prayers.

Zanzibar merged with Tanganyika in 1964 to form the United Republic of Tanzania. The deal was initiated by Karume and the then Tanganyika's founding President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.