Tanzania: Arusha United Resurface in Mwanza, Beaten By Pamba

DESPITE announcing to quit from the First Division League, the Arusha United Football Team resurfaced in Mwanza over the weekend to play against Pamba FC with the latter winning 1-0 in a tough match.

The victory has catapulted up Pamba in the FDL run earning them 32 points, while their nemesis the Arusha United have remained with 28 points, trailing 4 points behind.

Arusha United on the other hand are on the way back home to prepare for the next match against Dodoma FC at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium at the end of this week.

The Pamba Football Club Coach, Ally Omar Kisaka said his team had undergone a thorough and rigorous preparation and drilling, but still the strikers left a lot to be desired, because they missed a lot of opportunities during the match,.

"We could have scored even four goals or more, but it seems like the strikers became less inspired all of a sudden.

However, we must improve on this side during future matches," Omar Kisaka maintained, adding that, against all odds Pamba must excel into the next season of the Mainland Premier League.

On his part the team Captain of Arusha United, Yusuph Magwasha said the squad did its best but as it happened, Pamba team was well prepared and had the advantage of playing on home grounds.

"Our match against Dodoma FC will be played at home, in Arusha, which means the Arusha United are likely to gain an upper hand in the game," he wished.

Responding on what happened after the team announced to pull out of the First Division League Fixture, the captain said at the moment Arusha United is under new management, which means it maintains its stand in the FDL and won't be jumping from the ship yet.