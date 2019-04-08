Seychelles: President Faure Receives the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

press release

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, received the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Mr Nikolai Patrushev, at State House this morning.

Mr Patrushev and his delegation are currently in Seychelles on a working visit from 6 to 8 April 2019. As part of his official programme, Mr Patrushev also paid a courtesy call on the Vice-President, Mr Vincent Meriton, and met with the Designated Minister, Mrs Macsuzy Mondon, who is also the Minister of Home Affairs.

The President welcomed Mr Patrushev and his delegation to Seychelles and commented on the solid state of bilateral relations between Seychelles and the Russian Federation, saying, "The state of our bilateral relations is very good and cooperation continues to develop in several spheres. The Government of Seychelles greatly values the historical friendship that exists between our two countries. We look forward to further cementing and consolidating our longstanding ties in areas of mutual interest," said President Faure.

Discussions centred on existing and potential areas of close cooperation including law enforcement, maritime security, and local capacity building.President Faure also seized the opportunity to express his appreciation to the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Seychelles, H.E Mr Vladimir Alexandrovich Belous, who is also the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Seychelles, for his hard work over the years which has contributed to the excellent ties that exist between the Russian Federation and Seychelles.

Accompanying the Secretary of the Security Council at State House was the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, Mr A.N Venediktov, and the Counsellor in the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council, Mr A.A. Yevseyev.

Also present from the Department of Foreign Affairs was the Director General Foreign Policy Division, Ms Lindy Ernesta, and the Second Secretary from the Foreign Policy Division, Ms Octavia Rose.