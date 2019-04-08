Namibia: Electoral Commission Targets 300 000 New Voters

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia targets to register about 300 000 eligible voters this year. The projected number would take the national voters' register currently at 1,2 million to approximately 1,5 million.

ECN chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro told The Namibian in an exclusive interview with SAKEUS IILEKA last week about the commission's preparations for this year's presidential and National Assembly elections.

Here is how Mujoro responded to some of the questions asked by The Namibian (TN).

TN: Can you tell us how the ECN is preparing for the upcoming presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for November this year?

Theo Mujoro (TM): We started by developing an election calendar. It was developed last October, and there are a number of important dates in that calendar. These are the dates of supplementary voter registration, the nomination period (when political parties or presidential candidates submit their party lists to nominate their candidates), the date of polling by those who are abroad, seagoing personnel, and the actual date of polling in the country.

The calendar was one of the reasons why we met the president [Hage Geingob] last week to apprise him on the schedule in general terms, but more specifically to submit the proposed dates for proclamation as prescribed by the law. So, we have recommended those dates to the president. Our calendar, therefore, states that the supplementary registration will take place in July, nominations in October, and then the elections in November.

TN: How many people is the ECN targeting to register for this year's elections?

TM: Currently, we have about 1,2 million registered voters on our national register, and we have been engaging the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) since October last year to tell us how many Namibians have turned 18+ years during the past four years. They [NSA] have given us the figures. We are looking at something close to 300 000 eligible people who are not registered.

We need this information so that we can better inform ourselves, and better plan and organise our logistics accordingly. We have done that. We are preparing equipment. As you know, we have rolled out the biometric voters' registration kits to make sure that they are functioning well; they are well-prepared, and we have pre-tested them. These things are happening, as we speak.

TN: In terms of logistics and transport, what does the ECN need to organise this year's election process successfully?

TM: We need vehicles. We have determined that we will need close to 1 000 vehicles for the supplementary voters' registration process. I am happy to say (and we did mention this to the president in passing) that the level of goodwill from other government institutions has been quite impressive.

The Ministry of Works and Transport has already committed about 650 vehicles. We have already secured those 650 vehicles, and we already have our fleet of more than 100 vehicles. So, I can already say that I am good to go in as far as transportation is concerned.

We have also spoken to the Ministry of Defence. As you may know, if you go to the Zambezi, some areas can only be accessed by boat. For example, Impalila Island. So we have to ferry a team there to be able to reach out to the communities there, and perform registrations. We have engaged a lot of institutions and individuals whose facilities we would need for the registration. These are all things that are happening on the ground.

TN: What progress has the ECN made in terms of implementing the much talked about voters verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT)?

TM: We have engaged political parties, and we concluded a meeting with them here last week. We discussed the critical issue of using the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in relation to the VVPAT, and all the things involved. We have agreed with the parties that they have heard our position. In two weeks' time, we will meet again. As CEO of the commission, I have a very serious interest in knowing what the outcome of this negotiation would be.

I need to clear my thoughts so that I can focus on what ought to be done. When we come back here in two weeks, the commission and the parties can together find an amicable solution in terms of which direction to go, the EVMs as they are, or ballot papers. Whatever the case may be, but what I can tell you is that whatever the outcome, the ECN is fully ready and prepared to deliver a credible election in which all stakeholders and participants would have confidence.

TN: Apart from the planned supplementary voters' registration process, what is the ECN doing in terms of rolling out voter education programmes?

TM: You have a specific interest in voter education. I can tell you now, Sakeus that we are doing a lot. You need to be strategic when you roll out a voter education programme so that you can maximise its impact. You don't need to go haywire (six months before a particular process). You need to be correct in your timing. You need to know, when do I want to reach my climax in terms of intensifying information dissemination, and you need to decide what type of information you need to share at which stage of the programme.

For now, we are focusing on the generic type of information, such as why it is important to register as a voter. And as soon as we finalise this issue, we would intensely publicise that timetable so that people across the country can be aware of the processes involved in the registration. We would be very comprehensive in terms of informing the public about the requirement to register as a voter. It is important.

TN: What type of voter education programmes does the ECN roll out?

TM: Generally, when we speak to the public, we try to craft the same message, and send out this message equally to everybody. But sometimes there is only so much that you can do, and I think on our part, we try to maximise the sphere of our resources on the ground to make sure that we reach out to as many people as possible. But you know there are traditional ways of reaching out to the youth. We engage in things like concerts, we engage some celebrities as part of our voters' education campaign, with the hope that it would attract the youth, and exploit that opportunity to maximise the message.

We also try not to get political. We don't have much room in telling people maybe on the importance of supporting a political party, for example, or what to look for in a candidate. You can't talk about why it is important to vote and not talk about what to look at when you are proposing. So, there is a fine line there.

Our civic education aspect keeps to the basis of why it is important to vote in a democratic state, but that's a very broad question. I believe there should be other players within the state. We are very careful in our message, and we are very politically aware of what we should say, how we should code our message, and so on. I don't think it would be correct for us to send out messages, such as for example the popular slogan the world over saying 'vote for change', or 'you must participate in an electoral process to change'. We stick to the basics.

It is important to note that voter education should not be left to the ECN alone. It should be the responsibility of all stakeholders, importantly, political parties. We want political parties to have their own strategies of reaching out to the youth as leaders of tomorrow. But we also wish the voter education process to start at the fundamental unit of society, which is the family.

The voter education process must also take place at tertiary institutions and even in schools, as part of civic education, where we have a significant number of young people at the same time.

TN: How effective are the voter education programmes rolled out by the ECN in terms of persuading people to participate in the elections?

TM: You know, this thing of voter education (...) when you look at the amount of money that taxpayers through the government invest in this process and the turnout in certain instances, it is regrettable. When you look at the massive personnel efforts, infrastructure and transport and logistics compared to the turnout, sometimes it is disappointing. It is even more disappointing when you look at next year's regional and local authority elections. The turnout generally is very disappointing, and I think it should be a collective effort to get to the root causes.

TN: Why is participation in the local elections so low compared to presidential elections?

TM: We have an obligation to put up electoral infrastructure everywhere, depending on the numbers that we hope to attract to participate in this process. But then it is so disappointing to get to a certain village, and you find the whole registration team [ECN officials] have been idle for two to three weeks because people are not coming forward to register. So, in the end, it is also a waste.

These are the realities, unfortunately. Namibia is a democratic state, but nobody is compelled in this country by law to participate in the electoral process. Whether it is okay, or an unfortunate thing, I don't know. It is for everybody to ponder on that question.

TN: Does the ECN have a strategy or documented policy on voter education?

TM: We have our strategy because it is our mandate to roll out voter education, civic education programmes, but as I said, we can only do so much. That's why I am saying it is incumbent on other institutions to develop their unique strategies, taking into account their circumstances. If lecturers have an opportunity to address 200 people at a time, maybe that is also an opportunity to be exploited in terms of not only imparting theoretical knowledge to students, but also to make them understand that as citizens of the country, they need to participate practically and physically, and maybe to connect that participation to governance in the country.

Maybe a pastor in church on Sunday - these are influential people, their voice matters - can perhaps mention these things, and the importance of these things in keeping our country together. I think it will help.

TN: The finance minister announced that the ECN would only get about N$220 million this year. Is this enough, given the fact that this is the year of elections?

TM: The budget is not enough, given the fact that we initially requested N$301 million. We also discussed this issue during our meeting with the president, and he understood our concern. At the moment, we have a shortfall of about N$81 million, and we would be making additional requests to the finance ministry for an additional allocation during the mid-term budget review.

That allocation, if made, would be sufficient to help us hold the elections successfully. But in the meantime, the money allocated is enough to pay the allowances for the 12 000 staff we will be recruiting for the supplementary voter registration process, and it would be enough to cover all programmes we would carry out before October. But apart from that, I would say the ECN says it's all systems go for the elections.