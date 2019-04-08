Tanzania: 2019 Afcon - Serengeti Opponents Fail Age Test

Dar es Salaam — Five key players of Nigeria's Golden Eaglets have failed the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test, a few days to the kick off of the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Dar es Salaam.

Golden Eaglets will launch their campaign in the Afcon finals against the national Under-17 soccer team, Serengeti Boys, on Sunday.

MRI is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body in both health and disease.

According to Sports247.ng, the test was conducted on Friday, and revealed that five players from the team were much older than the required age limit.

The players are goalkeeper John Ikedinachukwu Amah, defender Muhammed Ibrahim, midfielders Hassan Huseini and Babatunde Akinsola Jimoh as well as striker Favour Akem

They have been dropped from the squad, which is expected in the country later this week for the two-week tournament.

The Eaglets booked a place in the finals scheduled for April 14 to 28, after emerging champions of the WAFU-UFOA Zone B U-17 Championship.

They defeated Ghana's Black Starlets 3-1 on penalties in Niger Republic, last year.

Hosts Serengeti Boys and Golden Eaglets have been zoned in Group A alongside Angola and debutants Uganda in the preliminary round of the Under-17 Afcon finals.

In Group B, Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal will battle for a semi-final place.

The top four teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2019 Fifa Under-17 World Cup in Brazil as the African representatives.

The eight-team competition will take place at two venues - National Stadium and Azam Complex, Chamazi.

Serengeti Boys are expected to return home later this week from Kigali, Rwanda, where they competed in a special three-nation championship.

The tournament, which came to a close last week, also featured youth teams from Cameroon and hosts Rwanda.