Tanzania: Tourists' Vehicles Lead in Cheetah Depopulations, Survey

EXPERTS in Cheetah research project have called for speed control in tourist vehicles after surveys established that they lead in killing of the rare species.

The Experts have hinted that the vehicles knock down the animals in different National Parks in the country, and expressed concerns to protect the endangered animals.

Coordinator of the project that is under Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI), Mr Denis Minja, said between 2016 and 2018 eight Cheetahs were confirmed dead after being knocked down by the vehicles in Serengeti National Park, where the research is now ongoing in relation to that.

"Four Cheetahs were knocked down to death in Serengeti National Park in 2018 while in 2017 three deaths occurred due to same reasons, while one was killed in 2016," said Mr Minja.

He said the accidents were ongoing despite their drivers being charged $5,000 and barred from entering the National Parks for a period of three months.

However, he pointed out that the accidents are huge loses and tragedies to tourism in the country.

He said that there are collectively 250 Cheetahs in Serengeti National Park, Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), in Tanzania and in Maasai Mara and Tsavo National Parks in Kenya.