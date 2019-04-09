Sudan: Demonstrations Take Place Outside Capital

Demonstrations calling for the fall of Sudanese president Al Bashir and his regime took place throughout Sudan on Sunday in solidarity with thousands who have been holding a sit-in outside the Sudan Armed Fources (SAF) headquarters in capital Khartoum.

On Saturday, the areas in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan controlled by Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) witnessed demonstrations in which hundreds of people demanded the fall of President Omar Al Bashir and his regime.

Demonstrators gathered east of Kauda market, repeated anti-regime slogans and demanded its fall.

El Daw Saleh, the opposition governor of the Nuba Mountains saluted the continuation of the revolution and its peacefulness until the overthrow of the regime and the establishment of a state of freedom, justice, and unity.

Demonstrations continued until Saturday evening in El Gedaref. Demonstrators told Radio Dabanga that three young women were detained. Two of them were released later that day, and the third woman is being held in an unknown location.

Blue Nile state

On Saturday, security forces detained six people in the Blue Nile state capital of Ed Damazin during an anti-government demonstration.

Relatives of the detainees told Radio Dabanga that a demonstration took place at the town market on Saturday, coinciding with the marches of April 6 throughout the country. Police, security, and army forces attempted to disperse demonstrators.

Dongola university

Yesterday, the security forces arrested 20 students of Dongola University in Northern State for refusing to sit their examinations, in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations

The Dongola Emergency Court sentenced 28 university students to six months in prison and a fine of SDG 3,000.

Two weeks ago, the security apparatus arrested Dr Amer Adam, secretary of the professionals secretariat of the National Umma Party in North Kordofan from inside his clinic in El Obeid and still hold him in detention.

Darfur

On Sunday, a similar demonstration took place in Kalma camp, near Nyala, capital of South Darfur, in which tens of thousands of displaced people took part, demanding the immediate removal of Al Bashir and his regime from the country's rule.

Atbara in River Nile state, Ed Daein, capital of East Darfur, Delling in South Kordofan, Beika in El Gezira, and Kosti in the White Nile state also witnessed anti-government demonstrations.