Kenya Rallies International Forum to Support Victims of Cyclone Idai

Nairobi — The Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka called for urgent international action in support of the southern African countries hit by Cyclone Idai.

While addressing the General Assembly of the 140th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Qatar, Speaker Lusaka attributed Cyclone Idai - the worst in decades to be experienced in the southern hemisphere - to the adverse effects of climate change.

"What happened in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe is just but an example of what lies ahead if we do not pay attention to global warming and reverse its effects," said Lusaka.

"The Kenyan delegation sends its sincerest condolences to the Governments and peoples of these three countries and urges the community of nations to come together and offer immediate support to reserve the growing humanitarian challenge."

Statistics indicate that the weather-related disaster has claimed over 900 lives and affected an estimated 2 million people.

The global community is progressively making commitments to the Blue Planet Alliance that targets use of 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.

The IPU is a global organization of 178 national parliaments.