Kenya: Gor Mahia Faltered on the Pitch but Put Brakes on Bitter Succession Politics

Gor Mahia may have failed in many ways before and during their nervy Caf Confederation Cup quarter final match against Moroccan side Berkane, but still they scored highly on one account, and it had nothing to do with football.

Their deflating 2-0 loss notwithstanding, K'Ogalo somehow managed to put a ceasefire - albeit temporarily - to political hostilities which have recently been witnessed in the country.

as some of the most fierce political enemies shared the podium at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In attendance at the 60,000-seater venue to cheer on the team was ODM leader Raila Odinga and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, a staunch critic of the opposition leader.

Murkomen, clad in Gor's famous green jersey, even exchanged greetings and brief pleasantries with Odinga in the VIP stand.

LOTS OF FUN

Also in attendance was Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed who sat next to Mr Odinga.

A number of lawmakers from both the ruling Jubilee Party and opposition were also in attendance, and all of them seemed to have fun.

Also in attendance was Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, and Odinga's daughter Rosemary.

On the pitch, though, Gor Mahia did themselves no favours succumbing to a bitter loss which greatly jeopardized their chances of progressing to the semis of the tournament.

Gor Mahia now need to win the return leg clash by three clear goals to stand a chance of making it to the semis.