Kenya: What Afcon-Bound Harambee Stars Stand to Gain in Financial Rewards

Harambee Stars players could each receive upto Sh1 million in bonuses as a reward for qualifying to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

This revelation was made a day after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa confirmed that the government had - after months of dilly-dallying - released the Sh219 million required to prepare the national football team for the biennial continental showpiece.

Of this amount, Sh38 million will be used to reward the players for qualifying for this tournament as promised by Deputy President William Ruto.

Another chunk will be channeled towards facilitating a three-week training camp for the team, plus a series of friendly matches in Paris.

PROMOTION

And as the anticipation continues to grow among ardent football fans ahead of a potential showdown between Stars and the likes of Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Egypt, South Africa and the likes, FKF has unveiled a partnership with betting firm Betin, tour firm Splash World, and digital firm Percap Limited dubbed Shinda na Stars promotion.

The promotion is aimed at enabling six lucky football fans to travel to Egypt to watch Harambee Stars matches at the tournament.

"We need fans to come to Egypt to cheer the team. For those who will not be able to, this is an opportunity to cheer the team," said Mwendwa.

LUCKY WINNERS

Anyone aged over 18 is eligible to compete in this promotion.

A participant requires a mobile phone and atleast Sh50 airtime to send the word 'START' to 29981 to compete in the promotion. Thereafter one has to deposit Sh50 to Paybill Number 881881 and correctly answer five questions to be included in the draw.

Weekly prizes of Sh5,000, Sh100,000 and Sh200,000 alongside the ultimate Sh1 million prize, will be up for grabs for the lucky winners.