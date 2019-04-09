South Africa: Babes Wodumo Found Guilty of Contempt of Court, Fined R1 000 or 30 Days in Prison

Gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane has been found guilty of contempt of court after failing to appear on assault charges last week, the National Prosecuting Authority has said.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara on Monday said the star and her sister Nondumiso Simelane were found guilty and slapped with a R1 000 fine each or 30 days imprisonment.

Their co-accused, artist Tipcee, real name Thobeka Ndaba, was found not guilty after she produced a doctor's note.

Kara said the trio would return to court on April 24.

The group failed to appear in court on Friday following a common assault allegation against them.

The complainant against Simelane comes after charges were opened against her at the Umbilo police station in March.

They allegedly assaulted a woman during a gathering at a guest house in the Umbilo area.

Brigadier Jay Naicker previously said four women assaulted the victim after an argument.

The complainant opened a case of common assault at the Umbilo police station on Tuesday, March 5, he said.

Naicker had said detectives were in touch with Simelane who indicated through lawyers that they will provide police with statements.

The charges against Simelane came just days after she went live on Instagram with graphic visuals of her partner Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo launching a physical attack on her.

Maphumulo was arrested on charges of common assault and briefly made an appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court in March where he was released on R2 000 bail.

Speaking to News24, the artists father Reverend Mbongeni Simelane declined to comment.

"These matters are in the court. Because of that, I will not be commenting at this time."

