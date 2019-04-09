Rwanda: Ten Countries Set for Never Again Kungfu Tourney

THE Rwanda Kungfu Federation is organising an 'International Never Again' tournament, on June 15-16, its chairman Marc Uwiragiye has said.

At least ten countries including, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, DR Congo, Tunisia, Morocco, Eritrea, Burundi, Central Africa and Congo-Brazzaville and hosts Rwanda will take part in the event, he said.

The teams will start their official engagements with a tour of the Kigali Genocide memorial on the morning of Saturday, June, 15 before the tournament gets underway in the afternoon of the same day.

The tourney will be staged at Petit Stade-Remera and over 100 athletes as expected to participate.

Rwanda won the most medals in last year's edition followed by Zambia.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, Uwiragiye said they are organising the event each year in order to remember and recognise the kungfu players, officials or fans who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

Some of those killed include the co-founder of the sport in country, Vianney, and a one Karangwa.

Uwiragiye said: "We hope to have a good competition because all teams have been preparing well."

The teams will compete in the men's and women's categories.

Rwandan teams expected to participate include; Kimisagara Hung-Li Club, Mask de la Paix, Issa Club, Taich Club, Musanze Shaolin, and Rubavu Shaolin Temple. Others include Muhanga Kung-fu Club, National University of Rwanda Kung-fu Club, Wush Kungfu Club, and Nyanza Shaolin Temple.