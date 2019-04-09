Rwanda: Gakenke Unveils Genocide Monument

Gakenke District, yesterday, unveiled a Genocide monument on the bank of River Mukungwa in which hundreds of Tutsi were dumped after being killed in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The monument was built at a tune of Rwf1,250,000 in Rwamambe Cell of Mugunga Sector at the border with Nyabihu District.

It features 62 names of Tutsis who are so far known to have been dumped in the river during the Genocide.

Alfred Nsengimana, one of the Genocide survivors from the area, said; "I remember, as the Genocide was being executed, the assailants massacred hundreds of Tutsi from the mountains bordering River Mukungwa where they were dumped after being killed with machetes, among other traditional weapons."

The survivors of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Gakenke welcomed the monument, stressing that it's important for preserving the memory of their loved ones.

"We are grateful to the district for having responded to our call to build the monument. Our hearts are now relieved," said Justine Nyiraneza.

Previously, she said, mourners used to lay the wreaths in the river.

The Mayor of Gakenke District, Deogratius Nzamwita, urged residents to provide information about more victims of the Genocide who did not receive decent burial so that they get one.

The mayor also announced plans to open a public library in Janja Sector in the near future to archive information on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in order to facilitate access to such information to school-going children, locals and tourists alike.

Gakenke District has four Genocide memorial sites; in Buranga, Rushashi, Muhondo and Ruli sectors.