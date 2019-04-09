Malawi: Local Leaders Drilled On Local and International Laws in Combating Wildlife Crime

Mchinji — Department of National Parks and Wildlife has advised Traditional Leaders in Mchinji to stop using products made from animal skin and ivory as this leads to the decrease of wildlife.

The Department's Senior Parks and Wildlife Officer, Alex Chunga made the advice when he conducted stakeholders meeting with Traditional Leaders on the new amended National Parks and Wildlife Act in relation to ownership and possession of wildlife products.

Chunga said that some cultures use animal skin like leopard and lion skins and ivory for Bangos.

"It is likely that those animal skins and ivory are made from killed wildlife animals, and this leads to the decrease of animals in parks and games," he said.

Chunga highlighted that killing animals decreases their numbers and makes the area become less attractive to tourists and less tourism means less money coming into Malawi.

He pleaded to the chiefs that have wildlife products inherited from their fathers as traditional practices that they must register so that they should know who owns what and ensure that no new products are entering in some cultures hence no new animals are being killed.

Parks and Wildlife Department has provided alternatives for some of the products like animals skins that they would be linking the traditional leaders with companies that produce artificial materials that look the same as the original product.

Chunga disclosed that they have placed people in land boarders and airports to control what comes in and out the country.

Traditional Authority Mkanda who spoke on behalf of all traditional leaders in Mchinji, said if the Parks and Wildlife organized their meeting the time they saw the problem it could have been better because the wildlife would not be destroyed.

"Parks and wildlife have to follow those cultures that use wildlife products and tell them how bad it contributes to wildlife when they use the products and they should make sure that they enforce the laws," he said.

Mkanda advised communities to stop using wildlife products for promoting their traditions, values and beliefs