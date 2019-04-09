Malawi: Meke Names Malawi Squad for CHAN Game

Malawi national football team interim coach Meke Mwase has named his first 28 member squad to go into training camp on Monday evening to start preparations for a 2020 CAF Chan Qualifier against Eswatini next week.

Meke Mwase: Names squad

In his squad, Mwase has recalled back some veteran players who were sidelined by former Coach Ron Van Guneden.

For instance, Mwase has recalled Chiukepo Msowoya, Alfred Manyozo jnr and Gastin Simkonda.

Inform Be Forward Wanderers FC striker Zicco Mkanda has also been drafted in Mwase's squad.

Some of the players in the squad include Mecium Mhone, Felix Zulu, Stanely Sanudi,T ravor Kalema.

The team will be camping at the Mpira Village in Blantyre and will start training on Tuesday morning.The following is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Ernest Kakhobwe - NMC Bullets

Richard Chipuwa - Be Forward Wanderers

Rabson Chiyenda - NMC Bullets

Brighton Munthali - Silver Strikers

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi - Be Forward Wanderers

John Lanjesi - NMC Bullets

Peter Cholopi - Be Forward Wanderers

Gomezgani Chirwa - NMC Bullets

Denis Chembezi - Be Forward Wanderers

Trevor Kalema - Silver Strikers

Yamikani Fodya - NMC Bullets

Charles Petro - NMC Bullets

MIDFIELDERS

Chikoti Chirwa - Red Lions

Alfred Manyozo - Be Forward Wanderers

Singa Simeon - Be Forward Wanderers

Miciam Mhone - Blue Eagles

Felix Zulu - Be Forward Wanderers

Levison Maganizo - Silver Strikers

Mike Mkwate - NMC Bullets

Chimwemwe Idana - NMC Bullets

Peter Banda - NMC Bullets

STRIKERS

Stain Davie - TN Stars

Khuda Muyaba - Silver Strikers

Schumacher Kuwali - Blue Eagles

Chiukepo Msowoya - NMC Bullets

Patrick Phiri - NMC Bullets

Gastin Simukonda - Moyale Barracks

Zicco Nkanda - Be Forward Wanderers