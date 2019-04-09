Malawi: Meke Names Malawi Squad for CHAN Game

Malawi national football team interim coach Meke Mwase has named his first 28 member squad to go into training camp on Monday evening to start preparations for a 2020 CAF Chan Qualifier against Eswatini next week.
Meke Mwase: Names squad
In his squad, Mwase has recalled back some veteran players who were sidelined by former Coach Ron Van Guneden.
For instance, Mwase has recalled Chiukepo Msowoya, Alfred Manyozo jnr and Gastin Simkonda.
Inform Be Forward Wanderers FC striker Zicco Mkanda has also been drafted in Mwase's squad.
Some of the players in the squad include Mecium Mhone, Felix Zulu, Stanely Sanudi,T ravor Kalema.
The team will be camping at the Mpira Village in Blantyre and will start training on Tuesday morning.The following is the full squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Ernest Kakhobwe - NMC Bullets
Richard Chipuwa - Be Forward Wanderers
Rabson Chiyenda - NMC Bullets
Brighton Munthali - Silver Strikers
DEFENDERS
Stanley Sanudi - Be Forward Wanderers
John Lanjesi - NMC Bullets
Peter Cholopi - Be Forward Wanderers
Gomezgani Chirwa - NMC Bullets
Denis Chembezi - Be Forward Wanderers
Trevor Kalema - Silver Strikers
Yamikani Fodya - NMC Bullets
Charles Petro - NMC Bullets
MIDFIELDERS
Chikoti Chirwa - Red Lions
Alfred Manyozo - Be Forward Wanderers
Singa Simeon - Be Forward Wanderers
Miciam Mhone - Blue Eagles
Felix Zulu - Be Forward Wanderers
Levison Maganizo - Silver Strikers
Mike Mkwate - NMC Bullets
Chimwemwe Idana - NMC Bullets
Peter Banda - NMC Bullets
STRIKERS
Stain Davie - TN Stars
Khuda Muyaba - Silver Strikers
Schumacher Kuwali - Blue Eagles
Chiukepo Msowoya - NMC Bullets
Patrick Phiri - NMC Bullets
Gastin Simukonda - Moyale Barracks
Zicco Nkanda - Be Forward Wanderers