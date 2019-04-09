Sudan: Protests Enter Fourth Day, Bashir 'to Step Down Soon'

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Soldiers stand in front of demonstrators in Khartoum on April 8, 2019.

Cape Town — Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir will step down soon, Egyptian publication Ahram Online is reporting.

The publication is quoting unnamed observers as saying that it is only a matter of time before the army decides who will be the transitional leader of the ‎country, which has been witnessing massive protests for the past four months.‎

Ashram Online says informed sources said ‎that after Sunday's meeting of the National Defence and Security Council headed by ‎Al-Bashir, it became clear "that the army has picked its side".

Thousands of protesters have been staging a demonstration outside the country's defence force headquarters in Khartoum, with reports emerging that the army is protecting demonstrators against charges made by security services.

As the protests enter a fourth day, there have been reports on Twitter that security forces attacked the demonstrators overnight. Here are some of the Twitter accounts (most recent first):

Samir R. Osman (@samir_r_osman, retweeting and translating @coladabey2: Crowds start to arrive at the sit-in location (Army General Command HQ) Mek Nimir Bridge is open, Cooper bridge is heavily guarded by NISS. Most people on site are exhausted but some are still active, chanting and putting up tents. 08:41am

@Savesudannow2: Peaceful protesters are chanting to the Navy Forces it will fall (the regime) for protecting them from the armed crackdown of the NISS & regime Islamic militias April 9 Khartoum, General Command HQs #Sudan #SudanProtests #SudanUprising

Azaz Elshami (Retweeted Ahmed Abubakr) - Disturbing content gunrie in the background & 2 injured individuals (1 army) rushed to a pick-up. narrator in the videos says rapid forces fired at the army HQ injuring people & army personnel- April 9 around 7:15 am

@ahmadza249 said: Security forces attacked us. Army let us inside HQ buildings. Shots can be heard. Tear gas in the air. We set up a clinic.

Azaz Elshami (retweeting and translating cola eldabey): clashes for 40 minutes and ongoing. Part of the protesters are inside the navy command vicinity, others scattered inside the other Army HQ vicinities, the rest are in the streets.