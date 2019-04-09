South Africa: Karma as Suspected Poacher is Trampled By Elephants Then Eaten By Lions

A suspected poacher meet an untimely death in Kruger National Park, South Africa after he trampled by an elephant then eaten by a pride of lions.

The poacher's accomplices told the victim's family that he had been killed by an elephant on Tuesday.

Relatives notified the park ranger at the national park where a search party struggled to find the body but eventually found a human skull and a pair of trousers on Thursday.

Park authorities said they recovered the human remains which they believe were devoured by a pride of lions.

DEVOURED

In a statement released by South African National Parks on Friday, the park service said the family of the victim said they were informed of his death by his alleged accomplices.

"During this search, which was boosted with a further compliment of Field Rangers, the remains of a body were discovered," the park service said.

"Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants," it added.

CONDOLENCES

The managing executive of Kruger National Park, Glenn Phillips, extended his condolences to the victim's family in a statement.

"Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that," Phillips said.

"It is very sad to see the daughters of the (deceased) mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains."

The victim's four alleged accomplices are currently in custody and will "appear in court in due course," the park service added.