Zimbabwe: Afcon Qualifier - Zifa Incur $105 000 Loss

ZIFA incurred a loss of $105 475,49 in staging the African Cup of Nations qualifier between the Warriors and Congo on March 24, 2019.

Be that as it may, the association will honour its promise to donate a dollar from every ticket sold towards the cause of victims of Cyclone Idai.

The association revealed that 36 971 tickets were sold throughout the three sitting areas; 35 977 for the rest of the ground, 894 for bays 15 to 18 and 100 for the VIP section.

ZIFA will proceed to transfer $36 971 to the authorities handling aid receipts on behalf of those affected by Cyclone Idai.

The net revenue generated from ticket sales amounted to $424 470 and the breakdown is as follows:

Rest of Ground -- $359 770

15 - 18 -- $44 700

VIP -- $20 000

After adding the $4 068 generated from vendors, and the value of the donation from Prophet Walter Magaya ($103 230), the total revenue realised from the Warriors/Congo match stands at $531 768, said ZIFA on its website. Totalling RTGS$ 637 243, 49, match-related expenses were RTGS$ 105 475, 49 more than the realised.

A moment of silence was observed for those fallen in the cyclone, and the Warriors wore black armbands.