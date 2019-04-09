Zimbabwe: Chigova Regrets Suspension

Warriors goalkeeper George Chigova regrets the yellow cards he accumulated during Zimbabwe's successful campaign in the AFCON qualifiers after CAF confirmed he will be suspended for the opening match at the finals in Egypt.

The giant goalkeeper, who is set to make his debut at the AFCON finals, picked up two yellow cards during the later stages of the qualifying campaign.

According to the rules, the penalty will follow him to the tournament proper and this would mean the giant goalkeeper will delay his AFCON debut.

"The referee's decision is final, but that guy from Congo kicked me and I felt I needed medical attention. But now it's painful, I am going to miss the game. This is supposed to be my first AFCON finals and I was looking forward to be playing the first game, but such this things happen in football.

"We all just need to stay focused. Remember (Marvellous) Nakamba missed the first game at the last AFCON also, but I trust whoever is going to be called for the job will do it well for the nation," said Chigova.

Defender Tendayi Darikwa and Tinotenda Kadewere were also booked in that match.

CAF wrote to ZIFA on Sunday, reminding them of Chigova's suspension.

"We would like to confirm the disciplinary measures taken against player(s) of your team at the above-mentioned match.

"We remind you that the referee report is authoritative regarding incidents that occurred on the field of play. The referee of the above-mentioned match has reported to the Disciplinary Board that the following players were cautioned: Tendayi David Darikwa, Philana Tinotenda Kadewere and George Chigova. For having received two cautions in two different matches in the frame of this competition (matches #139 and #67), player no. 16 George Chigova is automatically suspended for his next match.

"Seeing as your team was qualified for the final tournament of the 32nd Edition of Total Africa Cup of Nations 2019, player no. 16 George Chigova will be suspended for Zimbabwe's first match in the frame of the AFCON 2019 group matches," reads the letter.