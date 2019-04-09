Kenya: Anthrax Outbreak Kills 10 Buffaloes at Lake Nakuru National Park

Ten buffaloes have died at the Lake Nakuru National Park following an outbreak of anthrax.

Head of Corporate Communications at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Paul Gathitu, said the first case was reported on March 29.

"We have taken surveillance action and everything is now under control as our veterinary doctors are on the ground vaccinating the buffaloes and monitoring the situation," said Gathitu.

Gathitu said drought and the hot conditions in the park is the cause for the outbreak.

DROUGHT

"During such prolonged drought, the disease tends to manifest itself very fast and this is one of the reasons we suspect is the cause of the disease," he said.

Samples of the carcasses have been taken to the government laboratory in Nakuru for further analysis.

According to Gathitu, several white rhinos have been vaccinated as a precaution because they inhabit the same place with the buffaloes.

Meanwhile, Nakuru County minister in charge of Agriculture Dr Immaculate Njuthe Maina announced that at least one case of anthrax was also reported in Elburgon, Molo.