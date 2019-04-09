Kenya: Victims of Westgate Mall Attack Await Justice

As from last week, the High Court started listening to the defence of three suspects facing charges over Westgate Mall attack in Nairobi.

Mr Mohammed Ahmed Abdi, Mr Liban Abdullahi Omar, unknown alias Adan Mohammed alias Adan Abdikadir alias Aden Dheq, and Mr Hussein Hassan Mustafa were arrested on diverse dates after the September 21, 2013 attack.

12 COUNTS

The suspects were first brought to court on November 4, 2013 and later on pleaded not guilty to all the 12 charges that they faced.

All the suspects were jointly charged with two counts-- commission of a terrorist act and Conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.

On charge three, all the suspects were accused of giving support to a terrorist group.

They were charged with supporting Mr Mohammed Abdinur Said, Mr Hassan Mohamed Dhullow and others in committing a terrorist act.

A month ago, in a ruling delivered on January 14, Judge Francis Andayi ruled that no prima facie case was made out against the accused on Count 1, commission of a terrorist act contrary to section 4(2) of the Prevention of Terrorist Act.

However, the judge concluded that they had a case to answer on various charges.

The third suspect, Adan, was acquitted on all charges for lack of evidence with the court stating that it will give reasons for the acquittal during judgment.

The suspects were arrested after circumstantial evidence built on telephonic communication between them and the Westgate mall attackers.

All the attackers were killed in the shopping mall.

DATA

"It is the prosecution's submission that a prima face case has been established against all the accused person to warrant them to be placed on their defense to answer to the charges that have been laid against them," a report written by James Warui, a senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, reads.

The report dated September 21, 2018 forms a key part in the ongoing prosecution.

The investigations at the mall started on September 26, 2013 with teams drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Government Chemists, government pathologists, engineers and fire investigators.

The investigations also involved detectives and forensic experts from the US, Germany, Britain and Israel.

The investigators came across a cache of data from the Ugandan airport pisces system and from mobile service operator, Safaricom.

The shredded documents indicated that the attackers had transacted cash through the Express Forex Bureau in Eastleigh.

On the day of the start of investigations, detectives discovered a motor vehicle, a Mitsubishi Lancer KAS 575X, at the entrance of the mall

The attackers used the car to access the area.

SIM CARDS

Detectives retrieved SIM card holders and shredded papers from inside the car, which could form an important part of the investigations.

Out of the five SIM card holders, four of them connected the suspects to the attackers.

"The exploitation of the four numbers led up the pace of the investigations in terms of identifying the perpetrators. There is confirmation that these numbers were activated between 17th and 21st September 2013 hours before the attack and they were located within the general area of Eastleigh," the investigation report reads.

The report adds," Exploitation of these numbers led to the arrest of several people who were interrogated. After interrogation some were released while the four accused persons before the court were charged with 12 counts relating to the attack as per the charge sheet."

Upon conducting investigations at the mall, in his report, Sergeant Ezekiel Lulei stated that various exhibits-- including body parts, a FH Hestal rifle, two empty G3 rifle magazines, one AK47, three G3 rifles, eleven magazines for G3 rifles and two burnt A4 47 rifles.

More follows.