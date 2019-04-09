Kenya: FKF to Give Bonuses to Afcon-Bound Harambee Stars

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Monday announced a bonus scheme for Harambee Stars players who will compete at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa explained that each player in Stars 23-man final squad named by coach Sebastian Migne will receive atleast Sh750,000.

Further, each member of the team will be entitled to another Sh250,000 for each game they win at the biannual sporting showpiece.

The funds, according to Mwendwa, will be drawn from the Sh219 million budget released by the government to help prepare for the competition.

These funds will also facilitate a three-week training camp for Stars in Paris next month, and also be used to pay the players Sh38 million bonus promised by Deputy President William Ruto upon qualification to this tournament.

"The government has also committed to pay all the pending arrears payable to Migne. So all out focus now shifts to preparing the team for the tournament," said Mwendwa.

Mwendwa spoke at a Nairobi hotel at an event where FKF announced a partnership with betting firm Betin, tours and travel firm Splash world, plus digital firm Pecarp Limited dubbed Shinda na Stars promotion, in which will ensure six lucky fans travel to Egypt to watch Harambee Stars travel to Egypt to watch the national football team compete at the Africa Cup of Nations.

