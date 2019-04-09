9 April 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Urged to Enforce Speed Limits

By Columbus Mabika

The Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) yesterday called on the Government to strictly enforce Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 on all passenger public vehicle operators ahead of Independence and Easter holidays to reduce road traffic accidents.

Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 (64) (2) states that; "No person shall drive on any road a passenger public service vehicle or a heavy vehicle with a net mass of four thousand six hundred kilogrammes or more, unless one of the following speed monitoring or speed limiting devices is fitted to the vehicle (a) a tachograph (b) a tacho-log (c) vehicle data recorder (d) fleet manager (e) co-driver (f) any other speed monitoring or speed limiting device which the Minister, after consultation with the Standards Association of Zimbabwe may publish in the Gazette.

Speaking during a Systech Africa speed limiter technology live demonstration in Harare, PAZ president Mr Tafadzwa Goliath expressed concern over speeding by public transport passenger public vehicle drivers.

"Excessive speeding by passenger vehicle drivers has been a social problem for Government for many years now causing many disastrous accidents," he said.

