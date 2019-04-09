Nigeria: Medical Second Opinion Minimises Risk of Misdiagnosis - Expert

With rampant cases of misdiagnoses in Nigeria, the need for a second or even third medical opinion to minimise diagnostic errors that could lead to incorrect treatment, delayed treatment, or total loss of treatment has become desirable in recent times.

Poor standard or total lack of medical laboratory equipment and out of pocket payment or inability to pay for crucial medical tests, late presentation at the hospital and other medical services are some of the reasons why cases of misdiagnosis are rampant in Nigeria.

Findings by Good Health Weekly revealed that more patients all over the world are relying on second opinions after a diagnosis. Whether your doctor recommends surgery, makes a cancer diagnosis or identifies a rare disease, there are many benefits to getting a second opinion. These benefits include peace of mind and confirmation, to a new diagnosis or a different treatment plan.

Nigerians that require second opinion about their medical conditions and diagnosis after consulting with their primary care doctors or specialists, now have option to obtain complete medical advice from some of the world's best specialists, courtesy of an initiative known as Medical Second Opinion.

The initiative is being operated by Kingshaven Medical System Inc, a comprehensive medical clinic based in Houston, Texas, USA, providing complete medical services for the whole family.

The programme's spokesperson main Consultant, Dr Adisa Abiola Senbanjo told Good Health Weekly that the primary purpose is to provide second opinion to patients in Nigeria that have unresolved medical issues.

Senbanjo, who is an experienced consultant surgeon and general medical practitioner, said it is in the interest of every patient to get a second opinion.

In a chat, he said quite often, Nigerians seek medical care abroad without specifically knowing where to go. He said the package is being provided as a one-stop place for healthcare.

"After confirmation of initial diagnosis from your primary care doctor or specialist in Nigeria, if you are not sure you can come to us and we will help you especially if it's a condition that is quite important and also expensive that may disrupt your life.

We will use our own facilities to help you obtain consultations with our range of physicians abroad to further do more tests and investigations for you and then we can come to the conclusion whether what your doctor told you is in agreement or not with our findings.

"If it's an operation that is requred, if you are ready you can go ahead with it. If it is wellness that is required, you go ahead with it."

He said choice of travelling to the US for treatment remains with the patient.

"After we have seen you and confirmed your 2nd opinion and you opt to have your procedure done in America, we can connect you with the hospital, and specialists and arrange your visa application and the hotel your family will stay.

"We need to confirm your illness first and make you comfortable. We are not talking of day-to-day illnesses and we want to be sure you are going in the right direction. This is not to promote medical tourism, it is just to be certain that the diagnosis is right.

"When you are dealing with serious illnesses that need to be screened twice, such as cancers and severe metabolic problems, that are going to cost you a lot of money and time, you definitely want to be sure that the diagnosis is right.

"When you are now sure of what you are dealing with, you can go ahead with treatment.

He said needs of all ages are addressed under the programme, from prevention to routine care of illness and injury, to maternity care and specialised care for the most complex diseases, injuries and conditions.

"There'll be face-to-face discussion on Skype with the local physician. First an assessment of the patient is carried out and a physician is attached, who then contacts the Nigerian physician as an integral part of the treatment.

"If you have to travel, you are referred to a specialist in the network. The advantage is that you can be seen within a day or two and that quickens the process. Senbanjo said the plan is for treatment to be continuous. "The package is affordable and based open diagnosis," he asserted.

Better still, even if your second opinion confirms what you already know, it can still be beneficial.

You will have assurance of the correct diagnosis and a treatment plan that feels right to you."

A second opinion offers insight into additional treatment options that the first doctor may not have mentioned. As a result, you are more informed about what is available to you and can make an educated decision about your healthcare and your treatment plan.