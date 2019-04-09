Uganda: Cancer-Causing Agents Found in City Groundwater

Researchers from IHE Delft Institute for Water Education together with their counterparts from universities in Uganda and Tanzania have found traces of 25 harmful viruses in surface water in the slums of Kampala and Dar es Salaam.

The study, whose findings were presented at the Assembly of the European Geosciences Union (EGU) in Vienna, Austria, yesterday, found that most groundwater in the two slums contained traces of herpes viruses, poxviruses, and papilloma-virus. The latter could be one of the causes of different types of cancers in the region.

The slums affected are Bwaise in Kampala, Unga Limited and Sombetini in Arusha.

"To our knowledge, these viruses have never been found in groundwater before on such a large scale, perhaps because there has never been an in-depth analysis," said Dr Jan Willem Foppen, one of the researchers. The institute is based in Netherlands.

Dangers

Cancer is one of the lead killer diseases in the East African region, claiming about 100,000 lives every year.

According to the latest report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 32,617 new cases of cancer were reported in Uganda last year, 21,829 of them fatal. In the same period, Kenya recorded 47,887 new cancer cases and 32,987 died. It was a similar trend in Tanzania where 42,060 new cases were recorded with 28,610 deaths.

Scientists, therefore, expressed concern that the widespread use of groundwater in the slums for cooking, cleaning and bathing may worsen the health situation of residents in the region. In the two-year study, the scientists analysed water samples from different sources, including surface water (river, drain), spring water, dug wells and piezometers (groundwater from specific depth) in the three countries.

"We discovered 25 different DNA virus families, of which 14 families are from above ground hosts that include frogs, mice, rats, cows, horses, monkeys, and humans," said Mr Foppen.

Of the human disease causing pathogens found in the water samples, herpes virus and poxviruses can lead to various types of skin infections, while the papilloma virus can lead to incurable diseases such as cervical cancer, laryngeal cancer and mouth cancer.

'Tip of the iceberg'

According to Mr Foppen, "this could be just a tip of the iceberg". "With the method we applied, we have not found all viruses, instead, we found the most abundant ones," he said.

The next step, said the scientists, is to elucidate the infectivity of the virus particles. "Let us do something about sanitation, let us improve sources of drinking water, and identify (new) pathways with local communities towards more sustainability," he said.

The commissioner of the Water Resources, Planning and Regulations department at the Ministry of Water and Environment, Dr Callist Tindimugaya, did not - by press time - answer our call nor reply a message inquiring about the findings.