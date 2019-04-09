Uganda: Heavy Rain Disrupts Kampala Traffic

Heavy rain on Tuesday brought traffic flow to a standstill in Kampala city.

Jinja Road is one of the most affected routes since some sections like Lugogo Bypass are flooded.

The Clock Tower junction was also flooded, according to police.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, said they are experiencing traffic problems at Clock Tower and Banda, due to heavy rain.

He said the two areas have no major alternative routes.

Earlier, Kampala Metropolitan Police Traffic commander, Mr Norman Musinga advised motorists who use Jinja Road, to use other roads.

"Those of you coming from Jinja Road, the road is affected temporarily. Water has cut the whole of Lugogo Bypass. Small cars can't access. We advise the people with small cars to pass other roads connecting to the city centre," Mr Musinga's tweeted.

The traffic jam goes all the way to Banda and beyond. Motorists have created various lanes on different parts of the road in a bid to get ahead but have instead made the jam worse, according to Mr Joseph Beyanga, a motorist who says he has been stuck in traffic on Jinja Road for almost an hour.