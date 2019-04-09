Uganda: Doctors Shun Hospitals for Lecturing Over Poor Pay

Kampala — Doctors have abandoned hospitals to teach in universities where their remuneration is double what they earn.

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) leadership is concerned that salary inequalities in public service have forced their senior colleagues to abandon medical work in hospitals to teach in universities.

According to Dr Ekwaro Obuku, the UMA president, the most affected hospitals include Mulago and Lira. For instance, a senior consultant in the Ministry of Health earns Shs4.5m monthly while a staff at Makerere University with the same qualifications takes home Shs9.1m.

"Doctors are leaving hospitals to universities where they pay better. Very many consultants left Mulago and joined Makerere. Most consultants have now left Lira Hospital to teach at Lira University.

Dr Stephen Obbo, the Director Lira Regional Hospital, confirmed yesterday that he had lost some of his staff to Lira University.

He said they had agreed with the university to continue sharing staff since the students will be trained at the hospital.

The challenge is already being witnessed in nursing and midwifery colleges where nurses have also abandoned hospitals to work in training colleges where they earn better wages.

Last year, more than 900 medical interns in public hospitals across the country went on strike over delayed allowances and chronic lack of medical supplies.

The interns, who include nurses, doctors, midwives, dentists and pharmacists, said they continue to face the same challenges worsened by the heavy workload in their respective hospitals of training.

In 2017, a rift between medical doctors and government on their salary and working conditions led to a strike.

President Museveni then directed the Ministry of Public Service and Finance to ensure that the pay of doctors is competitive.

[email protected]