Nigeria: I Never Knew I Used to Encourage Yahoo Yahoo Boys - Adekunle Gold

Urban highlife singer and multi-talented graphics designer, Adekunle Gold has debunked reports that before he became a star, he used to aid and abet internet fraudsters, popularly known as 'Yahoo Yahoo boys' by helping them design all their fraudulent graphics.

The accusation came after his wife and fellow singer, Simi, took to her social media page to speak extensively against internet fraud activities and the negative impact it is having on genuine Nigerians seeking for international opportunities.

In her reaction, Simi noted that it is important for Nigerians to change their minds when it comes to people practicing internet fraud. She also said there could never be a way to garnish or make it acceptable and so yahoo boys should stop giving Nigeria a bad name by making the country a laughing stock abroad.

Following her reaction, a twitter user asked; "Dekunle, hope you've heard what your wife said about yahoo boys, to which Adekunle Gold responded saying "Yes", and asked if there was a problem. The user replied saying; "Why don't you let her know that there was a time you used to edit documents for yahoo boys for their scam activities, but the singer replied saying; "There was a time like that? How come I'm just finding out myself, wow."

Dissatisfied with Adekunle Gold's response, the twitter user continued; "Because you never found it wrong then, until the dreams became different. Just tell your wife that because she had the privilege doesn't mean others will and she should not criticize anyone. Let people reap what they sow; no damn human being is holy. She should put her mouth on her mic and make music and not in people's hustle affairs."